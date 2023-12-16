President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence on the death of the Emir of Kuwait

16 December 2023 19:18 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mashal al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah on the death of his brother Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah, Azernews reports.

Your Highness,

It is with profound sorrow that we received the news of the death of your brother, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

I share your grief in these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, all members of your family, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait.

May Allah rest his soul in peace!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 December 2023



