New York hosts meeting of Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis

9 November 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis has been held at the Turkish House in New York, Azernews reports.

22 representatives of 15 organizations from 9 states, employees of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the USA and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN attended the meeting.

The meeting participants sung national anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States, and commemorated the dear memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijan state, and Azerbaijani martyrs, who died for the territorial integrity of the country, with a minute's silence.

Greeting the participants of the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev gave a comprehensive report on the committee’s activities. He highlighted multifaceted projects of the committee, such as coordination councils, Azerbaijani houses, weekend Azerbaijani schools and summer camps of Diaspora Youth.

Then a video dedicated to the great Victory of the Azerbaijani people was screened.

The Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis has been registered under the name of "Alliance of Azerbaijani Organizations" in the US.

The event speakers talked about the activities of the Azerbaijani diaspora and ACCA. The plans and perspectives have also been debated at the meeting.

Later, 5 new member-organizations were admitted to ACCA and the number of member-organizations of ACCA has reached 18.

At the end of the meeting, elections were held for the structure of the Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis. Members and president of Board of Directors, Advisory Council of Coordination Council of American Azerbaijanis were elected. A Working Group has also been established for the purpose of solving the pending issues.

---

