Armenian military vehicles' license plates demonstrated in military parade in Khankendi

8 November 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

In the parade held in the city of Khankendi, a huge plaque made from the number plates of military vehicles and equipment taken as booty from the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed in the territories of Azerbaijan was displayed.

Azernews reports that the board was placed on a military vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijan Armed Forces.

The word ZƏFƏR (Victory) is written in large letters on the board. That sign was placed on a large truck and passed in front of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on the square during the parade.

It should be noted that on November 8, a military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War was held in Khankendi.

The President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev participated in the parade.

---

