29 October 2023 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Türkiye on the occasion of 29 October - the Republic Day.

In a post on her official Instagram page the First Vice-President said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day."

---

