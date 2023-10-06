Azerbaijani Parliament to adopt statement on resolution of European Parliament

6 October 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Today Milli Majlis (the Parliament of Azerbaijan) will hold the regular plenary meeting of the autumn session, Azernews reports.

According to the received information, Milli Majlis will adopt a statement in response to the European Parliament's resolution on Azerbaijan at the meeting.

This issue was put on the agenda of the plenary session of the parliament.

To recall that on October 5, the European Parliament adopted a biased resolution regarding Azerbaijan.

---

