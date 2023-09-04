Azerbaijani foreign minister visits Hungary

4 September 2023 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

On September 4, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Hungary, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, meetings between Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó and other high-ranking officials.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will also speak at the conference of heads of diplomatic missions in Hungary.

