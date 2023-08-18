Garabagh residents once again freely cross Lachin checkpoint to travel to Armenia

18 August 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian residents of Garabagh today crossed the border in the direction of Armenia without hindrance. A total of 8 vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 24 people passed through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin can safely cross the Lachin border checkpoint at any time of the day. All conditions have been created by the Azerbaijani side for their unimpeded crossing of the checkpoint.

This once again proves that there are no barriers on the part of Azerbaijan to crossing the checkpoint at the state border. Armenia's statements and actions regarding the border are purely provocative.

---

