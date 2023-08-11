Azernews.Az

Friday August 11 2023

Azerbaijan's FM receives Lithuanian Ambassador

11 August 2023 17:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, Azernews reports, the tweet by the Lithuanian Ambassador.

The Ambassador noted that it is pleasure to meet Azerbaijan’s Top Diplomat for a farewell courtesy call. He underscored that despite fact that his activities in Azerbaijan fell on period of COVID-19 pandemic, during this period there was a positive trend in the development of relations between the two countries.

