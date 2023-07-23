Shusha Global Media Forum ends

23 July 2023 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

The "Global Forum on New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution," held in Shusha to commemorate the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and the 148th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press, has successfully concluded, Azernews reports.

The forum encompassed diverse sessions focusing on crucial topics, such as "The Future of Media: New Tools and the Role of Media in Journalism and Communication in the Digital Age," "Investment and Consumer Trends in Media," and "Security Issues." The event also facilitated interactive discussions between participants and speakers. Moreover, various side events, exhibitions, and training sessions were held concurrently as part of the Global Forum.

Impressively, the forum welcomed the attendance of 150 foreign guests representing nearly 50 countries. Among them were state information agencies from 34 nations, 12 international organizations, and numerous media entities. Additionally, the participation of 60 local media managers and representatives further enriched the exchange of insights and perspectives during the event.

----

