How West fosters and ignores Armenia's illegal acts under various pretexts?

24 June 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

Armenia, which has neither its economic and military power nor any potential to help a force other than itself, makes inadequate decisions typical of its nature.

One of these decisions adopted at the meeting of the Armenian government on June 22, is the allocation of another 7.4 million dollars to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, where separatists still live under special care of Russian peacekeepers.

Armenia claims that the funds will be directed to the post-war development of Karabakh and the reduction of social tension. And until 2023, it was also planned to allocate funds in the amount of $350 million dollars.

When reading this information, two main scenes come to mind: Pashinyan admitting that he recognizes Azerbaijan's territorial integrity by its mathematical size in international meetings that are not even a place for him to be; and Armenia's brazen intervention in the territories of Azerbaijan, without respecting a single punctuation of words in its promise.

"Such a decision of the Parliament of Armenia, which was defeated in the Patriotic War and is facing the solution of socio-economic problems, cannot but raise questions," political analyst Elshan Manafov stated this while commenting on the issue for Azernews. According to him, first of all, the decision of Nikol Pashinyan's parliament in exchange for the recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereign rights to Karabakh creates the impression that the Armenian political establishment does not have a unified position on Karabakh. This is impossible from the point of view of the trust of the political forces in Armenia.

According to the expert, Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and Armenian Prime Minister has the last word. “Pashinyan’s statements like “this is the position of the Armenian parliament” will not be convincing and sufficient. Thus, Pashinyan's statements about the belonging of Karabakh to Azerbaijan and readiness for peace negotiations are far from reality. We can't rely on them." Manafov said.

The political analyst also noting "the Armenian government is completely engaged in political hypocrisy", said that "Karabakh was accepted by the international community as belonging to Azerbaijan from a legal point of view. In the event that the decision of the Armenian parliament on the financial support of Karabakh without the opinion of Azerbaijan actually means disrespect for it and direct interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs. In addition to a gross violation of international legal norms, this decision is an act against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and entails legal responsibility."

Elshan Manafov also noted that such provocations will not be the first and not the last on the part of the Armenians. According to him, the United States, which is the current patron of the Armenian government, transferred billions of dollars to the separatist regime in Karabakh. All this was done under the guise of humanitarian support for the Armenian regime in Karabakh.

In conclusion, the political expert said that against the background of what Armenia is illegally doing, the US State Department claimed that the funds were collected by the Armenian diaspora in California in order to hide its true face. According to him, the main "concern" of the West in the negotiations between the parties to the conflict is Russia. His real desire is to get Russia out of this issue and make it look like an enemy through cyber warfare in countries that are parties to the conflict. At the same time, it is one of the West's goals to limit Russia's influence in the region, to distance it from the region and, most importantly, to bring the entire South Caucasus under its sphere of influence through satellite powers like Pashinyan."

Rena Murshud is AzerNews' staff journalist

