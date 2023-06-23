Foreigners not able to use the Baku-Nakhchivan bus to visit Nakhchivan

23 June 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign nationals are banned from entering Nakhchivan by Baku-Nakhchivan bus, Azernews reports citing the Baku International Bus Station.

Due to the current situation, foreign nationals and persons with permits to stay in Azerbaijan are not allowed to cross the border by land transport, so they cannot travel to Nakhchivan by Baku-Nakhchivan bus.

This decision is related to the extension of the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan. The special quarantine regime in the country has been extended from 1 July to 2 October.

