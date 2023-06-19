Rocket and Artillery units fulfil firing tasks [VIDEO]

19 June 2023 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, the Rocket and Artillery Troops' units fulfilled firing tasks, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units, withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, accomplished tasks on taking firing positions, preparing the devices for combat use and their implementation.

During the exercises, the units fulfilled combat firing tasks from multiple launch rocket systems.

The main objectives of the exercises are increasing the knowledge and skills of servicemen, improving the managerial skills of the commanders of the Rocket and artillery units, as well as planning activities during combat operations, and organising interoperability with other types of troops.

---

