Command-staff exercises have been held in the liberated territories

10 June 2023 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Command-staff exercises were held in the liberated territories in accordance with the training plan of the Land Forces, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

Army Corps, formations and units involved in the exercises were brought into the state of various levels of combat readiness, and withdrawn to the designated areas. Control bodies were deployed to the area, and the activities were accomplished in interoperability with other types of troops' units.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and other leadership of the Ministry watched the progress of the command-staff exercises, and the activities of the units in the area.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov attended the command and control post deployed in field conditions and inspected the organization of activities. The Minister heard the reports of the commanders and staff officers about the decisions made on the map and the model of the area during the operations.

It was noted that, the main objective of the exercises held with considering combat experience gained in the Patriotic War and subsequent operations, as well as with the application of modern management methods in difficult terrain areas is to develop the knowledge, management and flexible decision-making skills of commanders and relevant officials.

Then, the final meeting of the exercises was held under the leadership of Colonel General Z. Hasanov.

The Minister assessed the course of the exercises positively, brought to the attention of the meeting participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister of Defense gave specific instructions on proper fulfilling the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, accomplishment of all the duties assigned to the Azerbaijan Army, as well as permanent readiness to suppress possible provocations immediately and decisively.

In the end, tasks were assigned to the relevant officials regarding the constant maintenance of the combat readiness and the level of professionalism of military personnel, and the higher quality and intensive conduct of training and exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz