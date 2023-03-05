State Customs Committee kicks off tree planting event [PHOTO/VIDEO]

5 March 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Jointly with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource, the State Customs Committee started a tree planting event on March 4 in connection with the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports citing the Committee.

According to the information received from the committee, for this purpose, more than 2,500 different types of trees were planted in the area of 3 hectares allocated in Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district.

It should be noted that in connection with the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in 2023, the collective of the State Customs Committee plans to plant 100,000 trees.

