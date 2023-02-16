President Zelensky calls Azerbaijani leader to credit nation for backing Ukraine's "territorial integrity & sovereignty"

16 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

On 15 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the presidential press service.

During the phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of his country and for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

During the conversation, the heads of state also discussed cooperation on international platforms, the press service said.

The Ukrainian president in a tweet also said he had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev.

"I had a phone call with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Thanked him for Azerbaijan's consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for the humanitarian aid provided. We discussed cooperation on international platforms," Zelensky wrote in English.

