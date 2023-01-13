Azernews.Az

Official: Over 200 media entities apply for registration in media registry

13 January 2023 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Over 200 media outlets have applied for registration with the Azerbaijani media registry, Media Development Agency Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov told a news conference on the results of 2022, Azernews reports.

