EU Special Rep upbeat about latest visit to Baku

European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar reflected on his visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports per his official Twitter page.

Klaar noted that during the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev showed commitment to the EU-facilitated format.

“A few reflections following the visit to Azerbaijan at the end of last week: 1) Important commitment by @presidentaz to EU-facilitated format. 2) Many challenges remain; restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenia to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement," he tweeted.

Azerbaijan prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Union. In 2021, Azerbaijan and the EU had a trade turnover of $15.2 billion. At the same time, from 2012 to 2021, the EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan's economy.

As part of its economic investment plan, the European Union has provided Azerbaijan with a €2 billion financial package.

The EU and Azerbaijan are in active dialogue on increasing gas supplies amid the energy crisis.

A joint statement on energy cooperation with the EU had been signed more than ten years ago. The EU-Azerbaijan energy cooperation had reached a new level and is still ongoing within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor. The EU places a high value on energy supply diversification, and the Southern Gas Corridor is particularly important in this regard. In 2021, European countries purchased 8.2 billion cubic meters of gas, with an increase in volume expected in the coming years.

