Earthquake in Turkiye has no effect on Azerbaijan's territories - official

23 November 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The earthquake in Turkiye did not affect the tectonic process on Azerbaijan's territories, the Head of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan, Gurban Yetirmishli, told Trend.

"The earthquake was in a completely different region. Its tectonic processes and deep faults are not related to Azerbaijan. There is no reason for concern," said Yetirmishli.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 was registered in the Marmara Sea area near Istanbul. The epicenter was located at a depth of 6.8 kilometers in Duzce. A total of 35 people were injured.

---

