Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: November 14-20

21 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The week's major news covered by Azernews includes Azerbaijan's criticism of the French Senate resolution as biased, and one-sided; the Azerbaijani-Georgian military cooperation plan for 2023; Azerbaijan's readiness to invest in the construction of the Albanian gas grid; the start of the Baku Jazz Festival with a spectacular show; Shusha inks protocols with three different cities, and so on.

HIGHLIGHTS

NATION

Pathetic sorrows and escape tunnels flutter like wounded lepidoptera in Pashinyan’s mind

Whenever the Armenian prime minister happens to confess the futility of envisioning any future for Karabakh, other than being part of Azerbaijan, the door leading to a comprehensive peace deal between Baku and Yerevan appears ephemerally to open just a crack, before being hastily and pre-emptively shut so as to absolve the confessor of any immediate commitment. This pattern was central to his primetime interview with Armenia’s Public TV, conducted on 11 November.

The allure of short-term parochial gains from the prism of long-term losses

If you were to ask as to which policy imperatives directed the exacerbated French keenness to lead the global charge against Azerbaijan, I would be hard-pressed to find a more satisfactory answer than one suggesting that, in the penumbra of the present conjuncture in the South Caucasus, Paris views the line of emboldening Yerevan’s negotiating stance vis-a-vis Baku as necessary to detach the latter from Russia’s orbit, and as corollary to its wider confrontation with Türkiye.

Eight Azerbaijani reps to observe presidential election in Kazakhstan

A total of eight representatives from Azerbaijan are going to observe the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Serjan Abdikarimov said.

Shusha inks protocols with three different cities

Azerbaijan's Shusha, Korea's Andong, Peru's Cusco, and Greek Corinth cities signed a four-way protocol on cooperation within the framework of the 18th World Conference of Historical Cities in Andong. Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov tweeted about it.

Azerbaijan censures French Senate resolution as biased, one-sided, serving Armenian diaspora

The November 15 resolution of the French Senate is both legally non-binding and once again demonstrates the biased and one-sided political position of France as a country that has declared its intention to contribute to the normalization process, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to UN over Armenia's involvement of children in military drills

Some 48 Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have sent an appeal to Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba on Armenia's involving minors under 15 years of age in military operations and educating them in the spirit of Azerbaijanophobia.

Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on November 14.

Azerbaijan, Georgia sign military cooperation plan for 2023

On November 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in Tbilisi. In conclusion, an action plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2023 was signed between the defense ministries of the countries.

Azerbaijani parliamentarians condemn French Senate resolution

The anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate was condemned by Members of Milli Majlis (parliament) and Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman), Sabina Aliyeva.

Azerbaijan, Russia mull border demarcation in Derbent

On November 14-15, 2022, the city of Derbent in Dagestan, Russia, hosted the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission on Demarcation.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan ready to invest in construction of Albanian gas grid

As winter is already at hand coupled with the brutal Russian war in Ukraine in the tenth months with no end in sight, Europe is looking into various ways of overcoming the impending gas shortage or its possible stoppage by Russia.

Cybersecurity center to open in Azerbaijan with Israel’s support

Cybersecurity center will be opened in Azerbaijan with the support of Israel, Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev said. He made the remarks at Azerbaijan Forum on Investments and Youth Entrepreneurship.

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss work done in country's energy transition

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed the work done in the direction of energy transition in the country. The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev and the World Bank delegation led by Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus.

Azerbaijan, EBRD to sign MoU on technical support for electricity sector dev’t

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on technical support for the development of the electricity sector in the country. The issue was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev and an EBRD delegation headed by Regional Director for the Caucasus, Catarina Bjorlin Hansen.

Azerbaijan, UNIDO ink accord on cooperation for 2022-26

Azerbaijan and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have signed a document on cooperation framework for 2022-2026. The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and UNIDO's Director-General Gerd Muller.

CULTURE

Baku Jazz Festival starts with spectacular shows

The Baku International Jazz Festival has started at ADA University.

Baku Int'l Short Film Festival awards winners

The Baku International Short Film Festival has awarded some of the best films selected for the festival. The 13th edition of the oldest film festival was held at the Nizami Cinema Center on November 11-15 with the support of the Culture Ministry.

European Film Festival returns to big screen in Baku

The 12th European Film Festival has started in Baku. The project is co-organized by EU Delegation to Azerbaijan jointly with the embassies of the EU Member States accredited to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Landmark Business Centre and CinemaPlus cinema network.

Azerbaijani president decrees establishing Film Agency

The Azerbaijani president has established establishing a Film Agency.

Samira Efendi to join Eurovision stars in Amsterdam

Samira Efendi will join Eurovision stars in the Netherlands. Efendi, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest, will take part in the Het Grote Songfestivalfeest.

SPORTS

Date of F1 race in Baku might change

The date of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can change amid the Grand Prix in Shanghai. The Grand Prix at the Shanghai circuit might be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Young gymnasts stun sports fans with complex elements

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex has hosted the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship.

WORLD

BTS's golden maknae to perform at FIFA World Cup 2022

BTS's golden maknae Jungkook will take part in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The 25-years old k-pop star will lend his voice to the soundtrack of the upcoming World Cup.

