Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 16 2022

Azerbaijan, Russia mull border demarcation in Derbent

16 November 2022 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Russia mull border demarcation in Derbent

On November 14-15, 2022, the city of Derbent in Dagestan, Russia, hosted the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Russian Joint Commission on Demarcation.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more