Young gymnasts stun sports fans with complex elements [PHOTO]

15 November 2022 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Olympic Sports Complex has hosted the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship and the 6th Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, Azernews reports.

The gymnastics events were devoted to the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) which marks its 20th anniversary.

The gymnasts demonstrated flexibility and grace in the age category of youngsters (born in 2012-2014), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), and seniors (born in 2006 and older).

In aerobic gymnastics pre-juniors performed in the individual program, as well as in trios and groups, while juniors only in the individual program. The gymnasts stunned sports fans with complex elements.

Speaking about her victory, Gulnar Rasulzada (Ojag SportsClub), a winner in the clubs' program among pre-juniors, said that all competitors were strong.

"All competitors were strong, but I was able to demonstrate my skills and abilities and win a gold medal. I can't say that it was easy, all the participants are strong, have competitive experience, and there was excitement. I’m glad that I managed to pull myself together and cope with the excitement. I won’t stop there. I will continue to train hard," she told Trend Life.

The gymnast emphasized that she had previously taken part not only in republican but also in international competitions in Turkiye, Estonia, and Georgia, where she became the winner in various gymnastics disciplines.

Maryam Topchubasheva, who won first place in the individual women's program in the pre-junior age category said that she has been involved in aerobic gymnastics for seven years.

"My mother is an athlete, and thanks to her I have chosen this gymnastic discipline," she added.

The gymnast emphasized that she was familiar with all the rivals in the competition.

"We all know each other well, we support each other, but, as in any competition, there is a competitive spirit, each athlete tries to show his/her abilities to the fullest and win an award," the gymnast said.

