Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 16 2022

Azerbaijan censures French Senate resolution as biased, one-sided, serving Armenian diaspora

16 November 2022 13:48 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan censures French Senate resolution as biased, one-sided, serving Armenian diaspora

The November 15 resolution of the French Senate is both legally non-binding and once again demonstrates the biased and one-sided political position of France as a country that has declared its intention to contribute to the normalization process, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more