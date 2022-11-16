Samira Efendi to join Eurovision stars in Amsterdam [PHOTO]

16 November 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Samira Efendi will join Eurovision stars in the Netherlands, Azernews reports.

Efendi, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest, will take part in the Het Grote Songfestivalfeest.

Following huge success in 2019, the festival's second edition will take place at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 17.

The artist lineup includes Eurovision singers Alexander Rybak, Neta Barzilai, Loreen, Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder, TIX, Duncan Laurence, Helena Paparizou, and many others.

Samira Efendi pleased Eurovision fans with the song Cleopatra at Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light show in 2020.

In 2021, Samira Efendi performed in the second half of the Eurovision 2021 final with the song Mata Hari and took 20th place. Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

She thrilled Eurovision fans with a stunning performance that featured a giant orb in the background.

At the end of the stage show, the orb was lifted into the air where it exploded in a rain of golden sparkles, leaving the image of Nazar, a symbol of fortune in Azerbaijan.

Efendi's costume was adorned with precious and semi-precious stones; it combined Azerbaijan's traditional elements but with a modern twist. The costume was designed by world-famous fashion designer Rufat Ismayil was behind her outfit.

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022. The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

He sang his lyrical song while the dancer on the other side of the platform fascinated the audience with plastic movements.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in the Eurovision 2023 song contest. Next year will mark Azerbaijan's 15th involvement in the Eurovision Song Contest since its debut in 2008.

Around 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, in May 2023.

