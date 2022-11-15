European Film Festival returns to big screen in Baku [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th European Film Festival has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

The project is co-organized by EU Delegation to Azerbaijan jointly with the embassies of the EU Member States accredited to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Landmark Business Centre and CinemaPlus cinema network.

The festival aims to build and develop the cultural links existing between the European Union countries and Azerbaijan to contribute to a better understanding of European values through the European movie industry. Since 2010, the festival has screened 158 films in Azerbaijan.

The 12th European Film Festival includes the screening of 12 films from the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, and Ukraine.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko addressed the festival's opening ceremony at Landmark Hotel Baku.

"I am delighted that this year we are able to return the annual European Film Festival to the big screen. This is one of the long-established and popular initiatives of the EU and EU Member States under Team Europe umbrella in Azerbaijan. We would like to give the Azerbaijani audience an opportunity to learn more about the newest films, European culture and values, indulge in discussions and build connections," said Peter Michalko.

He noted that the films will be shown in the original language mainly with English but also Azerbaijani and Turkish subtitles.

The films will be shown in Landmark CineClub (90 Nizami St) and CinemaPlus in Daniz Mall.

Keeping to the festival tradition, entrance to all the films will be free, on a "first come first served" basis.

The ceremony was followed by a film screening of Jiri Havelka's film Owners (2019).

Owners are a Czech comedy based on the play The Society of Owners (Condominium), which Havelka also wrote and directed.

From dramas to history films, the festival offers selected films that suit all tastes.

The 12th European Film Festival will continue until November 25.

