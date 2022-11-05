Baku Metro receives two more new railroad cars

5 November 2022 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Two more rolling stocks, consisting of 10 new cars and purchased from Russia's Metrovagonmash company, have been delivered to Baku, Baku Metro CJSC spokesperson Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend.

He said the new railcars had already arrived at the Narimanov electric depot. They will be put into practice after the commissioning tests. The new trains are expected to be commissioned before the end of 2022.

Baku Metro CJSC has so far purchased 115 new railcars.

