Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: Oct 31- Nov 6

7 November 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

The week's major news in the country includes an interview with an energy expert Ilham Shaban, Turkiye extension of the mandate of the military group in Karabakh, the Azerbaijani leader's criticism of France's Macron in his Algiers speech, the wounding of a vehicle driver on a mine blast in Jabrayil District and so on.

NATION

Russia is on the firing line, as its mediatory credibility is increasingly diminished

In a vain bid to bolster its weakening sway over the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted another of those trilateral meetings on 31 October and achieved practically nothing, other than a written confirmation that Baku and Yerevan are “appreciative” of the Russian peacekeepers temporarily stationed in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani leader gives France's Macron a Roland For an Oliver in his Algiers speech

President Ilham Aliyev’s address to the 31st Arab League Summit in Algiers on November 1 was a Roland for an Oliver for France’s Macron and pro-Armenian political circles for their anti-Azerbaijani frenzy. The choice of Algerian capital as the venue to give a clear-cut and prompt response to pro-Armenian Macron’s recent anti-Azerbaijani delirium was no doubt a well-thought-out political and diplomatic move to get the point across and have the message of France’s brutalities in Algeria and other nations be heard clearly.

Is peace again within reach?

Moscow would bristle at this suggestion, but it seems that Azerbaijan and Armenia, disillusioned over the insipid vacuity of the 31 October Sochi meeting and unconvinced with the Kremlin’s soft-soaping, may now be close to a breakthrough agreement ushering in a qualitatively new phase of interaction between the two states.

Turkiye extends mandate of military group in Karabakh

The Turkish parliament has extended the mandate of the country's military group in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish media. On November 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan endorsed the parliamentary bill.

OTS inks declaration on media cooperation in Shusha

On 28 October, a Declaration of Intent (DI) was signed in Shusha to set up a Forum of Audiovisual Media Regulators under the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) member and observer nations.

Azerbaijan marks 10th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center marked its 10th anniversary in Baku on October 26. Politicians from Latvia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, etc. spoke at the event held at the Gulustan Palace.

Mine blast in Jabrayil district injures driver

An Azerbaijani civilian has been injured in a mine blast in Jabrayil District, Karabakh. According to the agency, an anti-personnel mine went off in an area not cleared of mines on November 2 in Jabrayil District’s Mehdili village.

Putin: Russia ready to provide Azerbaijan, Armenia with Soviet time maps for border demarcation

Russia is ready to provide Azerbaijan and Armenia with the most accurate maps of the Soviet General Staff for the border demarcation, President Vladimir Putin said.

OTS member states eye healthcare co-op

The health ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) discussed cooperation in the healthcare sector and possibilities of joint production of medicines and medical equipment. The discussion took place within the framework of the World Turkic Medical Congress in Istanbul, dedicated to the topic "Transforming global health in the post-pandemic period".

Azerbaijanis in USA demand immediate action against Armenians responsible for war crimes

The US-based Azerbaijani community has demanded international organizations to take urgent legal actions to bring persons responsible for war crimes to justice. The appeal was issued by Azerbaijanis living in the US over the mass graves found in Khojavand District’s Edilli village and the bombing of Azerbaijani cities during the Second Karabakh War.

Azerbaijani top diplomat discusses deepening of ties with outgoing Greece ambassador

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos discussed a number of areas on the bilateral agenda, as well as regional peacebuilding efforts. The meeting was held in connection with the completion of the Greek ambassador’s diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

BUSINESS

Russia's growing role in Chinese gas market makes Turkmenistan refocus on Europe via Azerbaijan

Last week, Turkmenistan once again voiced its hopes for building a Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline to export its gas to Europe. Although Turkmenistan has the world’s fourth-largest reserves of natural gas, its geographical location in Central Asia makes gas exports to European markets almost impossible. It is for this reason that the search for the best ways for exporting Turkmen gas is always on the agenda.

Minister: Restoration of 11 HPPs in the pipeline in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

A total of 11 hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) will be restored on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands within two years, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said. He made the remarks at the event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war.

Azerbaijan, Qatar to establish joint business council

Azerbaijan and Qatar have signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint business council. The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Qatar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board Member Ali Bin Abdullatif Al Misned.

Azerbaijan, Romania ink action plan on co-op in labor & social protection

Azerbaijan and Romania have signed an action plan on cooperation in the labor and social protection sector for 2023-2024. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Bababyev and Romanian Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius Constantin Budai.

Azerbaijan, Spain ink MoU on Garadagh wind power plant project implementation

Azerbaijan and Spain have signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project. The document was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC, and Spanish Elecnor Company, which specializes in the alternative and renewable energy sector.

CULTURE

Queen of Jazz enraptures music lovers in Baku

After extended hiatus, Aziza Mustafazada, nicknamed Queen of Jazz, has dazzled jazz fans in Baku.

Baku audience takes real delight in Swan Lake ballet

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake ballet has been shown at the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Azerbaijan hosts exhibition to raise awareness of UN SDGs

The Heydar Aliyev Center is playing host to an exhibition, titled "17 Faces of Action" to raise awareness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Avangard Chamber Orchestra immerses audience into incredible journey in time

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra has immersed the Baku audience into an incredible journey in time. Supported by AzerbaijanFilm studio, the multimedia show project took place in Nizami Cinema Center. The new ART-EAST MEDIA GROUP project was widely applauded.

Grammy-winning jazz fusion band leaves crowd in awe

Grammy-winning jazz fusion band Yellowjackets has performed a stunning concert in Baku. The jazz concert is another event organized by Premier Ltd within the Jazz Star project.

Caspian Sea through camera lens of world-famous photographer

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has presented his photo exhibition "Caspian Dream" in Baku.

SPORTS

Azerbaijani chess players climb in FIDE ranking

Azerbaijani chess players have climbed in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) ranking list. Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov moved up 5 steps and took 11th place (2,747 points), while Shahriyar Mammadyarov went down 1 step and took 14th place with 2,741 points. Gadir Huseynov (2,661 points) is 86th, Nijat Abbasov (2,646 points) is 100th, and Rauf Mammadov (2,646 points) is 102nd.

Shaki to play host to joint gymnastics competitions

The Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has announced the Joint Gymnastics Competitions to mark the 20th anniversary of AGF restructuring.

UEFA pays Qarabag FK over one million euros

UEFA has paid 1,294,000 euros (Performance bonus) to Qarabag FK for the victories in the Europa League group stage. The payment was transferred to the club's account through AFFA.

