Grammy-winning jazz fusion band leaves crowd in awe [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Grammy-winning jazz fusion band Yellowjackets has performed a stunning concert in Baku, Azernews reports.

The jazz concert is another event organized by Premier Ltd within the Jazz Star project.

Since 2005, the project has been introducing music lovers to original musicians and their unique pieces of work.

The concert at the State Academic Musical Theater was held as part of a world tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of the band's activity.

Yellowjackets band is one of the most influential and beloved jazz fusion bands.

Over its 40-year-long history, Yellowjackets recorded 25 albums, received 17 nominations for Grammys and won two, played countless concerts and sold-out tours, and received worldwide critical and commercial success.

Yellowjackets arrived in Baku in its current composition, which includes: Russell Ferrante - keyboards, synthesizers (1981 - present), Bob Mintszer - saxophone, bass cradle, EWI (1991 - present), William Kennedy-drums, percussion (1987-1999, 2010-present), Deine Alderson - BAS (2015 - present).

Despite the years that have passed, the band has retained its unique style and still shines on stage.

The US music band performed in Baku for the first time and left the most vivid impressions.

Nijat Massimov, whose name is inscribed in the Golden Book of Azerbaijan's young talents, shared the same stage with the American musicians.

"I accidentally found out about Nijat Masimov's love since childhood for the legendary YellowJackets in one of his interviews. Then I decided to surprise the audience and present their joint performance at the concert. For a young musician, a longtime fan of the music band, this idea seemed unbelievable, although it was an old dream," Nazakat Kasimova, head of Premier LTD Art Management, told Trend Life.

"We sent Nijat Masimov's recordings to Bob Mintzer, but the answer was received only on the day the band arrived in Baku. The long-awaited meeting took place at their rehearsal on the day of the concert. Although only 15 minutes were allotted for joint music, on stage it seemed that they have been performing together for many years. They performed like a well-coordinated ensemble, where the jazz saxophone with the Azerbaijani balaban sounded especially organically. When the musicians started performing, the concert hall exploded with applause. Even after the concert, vivid emotions did not leave the audience for a long time," she added.

