Azerbaijanis in USA demand immediate action against Armenians responsible for war crimes [PHOTO]

31 October 2022 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The US-based Azerbaijani community has demanded international organizations to take urgent legal actions to bring persons responsible for war crimes to justice, Azernews reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The appeal was issued by Azerbaijanis living in the US over the mass graves found in Khojavand District’s Edilli village and the bombing of Azerbaijani cities during the second Karabakh war.

According to the committee, appeals were addressed to Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, Front Line Defenders, Open Society Foundation, and other international organizations on behalf of the head of the United Charities for Azerbaijan Gunduz Tahirli, head of Azerbaijani Women of America (AWA) Lala Rahimova, diaspora activists Sevda Tahirli and Gunay Asgarova.

The appeals stressed that the Azerbaijani community in the USA strongly condemns these crimes against humanity and peace and that international organizations should not be silent about the commission of these bloody crimes.

Furthermore, the appeal once again informed the global community of the recent discovery of human remains in Edilli village. The diaspora representatives emphasized that the remains belong to Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the First Karabakh War and that Armenia still refuses to provide information about the fate of up to 4,000 Azerbaijanis and places of other mass graves.

Besides, it was noted that 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed and 454 civilians got injuries of varying severity as a result of the military aggression committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh War.

The appeal stated that Yerevan is attempting to hide the committed war crimes from the international community.

The statement further noted that the Azerbaijani community in the US honors the memory of Azerbaijanis, whose graves in Edilli exposed another Armenian war crime, and civilians who died as a result of missile attacks by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani cities during the 44-day war.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz