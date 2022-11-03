Shaki to play host to joint gymnastics competitions for

3 November 2022 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has announced the Joint Gymnastics Competitions to mark the 20th anniversary of AGF restructuring, Azernews reports, citing Azerisport.

The gymnastics event will be held in Shaki on December 8-11. The program will include the country's championship in aerobics and among artists, the championship of the republic in artistic gymnastics, as well as trampoline gymnastics and acrobatics.

Within three days, the winners of national championships in all gymnastic disciplines will be known.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations. For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.

---

