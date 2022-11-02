Azerbaijan hosts exhibition to raise awareness of UN SDGs [PHOTO]

2 November 2022 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center is playing host to an exhibition, titled "17 Faces of Action" to raise awareness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Azernews reports.

Initiated by the UN Geneva Office Director-General Tatiana Valovaya, the project is being implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Association of Swiss Women and Empowerment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tatiana Valovaya informed about the process of implementing the photo exhibition, adding that the photo project reflects the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Azerbaijan was the first to respond to the initiative to hold the photo exhibition `17 Faces of Action'. Therefore, the first exhibition, which opened today in Baku, is unique and most symbolic. Seventeen Azerbaijani women are very actively promoting the Sustainable Development Goals, thus participating in the creation of a more fair world," Valovaya said.

She expressed her hope that the initiative will be implemented by other UN countries and thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for their support in organizing the exhibition.

The photo project "17 Faces of Action" supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals and promotes the implementation of 17 SDGs, which Azerbaijan has also joined.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity. SDGs consist of 17 goals and 169 targets.

Global Goals bring forward a wide range of social needs, including education, social protection, and employment opportunities, as well as combating climate change and protecting the environment.

In order to promote the 17 sustainable development goals, the exhibition showcases portraits of seventeen Azerbaijani women, who live in different parts of the country, and have achieved success in various fields. The exhibition reflects the values, history, and modern development of the country.

The project has been implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time and will be implemented in 16 more countries during 2022-2023. Each country will present 17 women who represent the values ​​and culture of their people and are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Following the national exhibitions, the Palace of Nations in Geneva will host an exhibition featuring 17 selected women from 17 countries in 2023.

