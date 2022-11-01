Azerbaijan, Qatar to establish joint business council

1 November 2022 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Qatar have signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint business council, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Qatar’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board Member Ali Bin Abdullatif Al Misned.

The Azerbaijan-Qatar business council will be a platform to discuss the general and future directions of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries to promote relations between businesses.

In order to further develop bilateral trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, the business council will support the initiatives of entrepreneurs, promote the establishment of direct ties between the two countries' businesses, including SMBs, organize mutual visits, meetings, joint seminars and roundtables with the participation of entrepreneurs and promote the development of economic relations.

Moreover, the business council will promote the exchange of commercial, trade, economic, scientific, technological, and other information, and provide support in the creation of joint ventures.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $1.6 million in 2021. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November 2020.

