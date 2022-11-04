Caspian Sea through camera lens of world-famous photographer [PHOTO]

4 November 2022 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has presented his photo exhibition "Caspian Dream" in Baku, Azernews reports.

Well-known artists and public figures attended the opening of the exhibition.

Reza Deghati told reporters that the exhibition featured seven photographs he took in the 1990s.

"During the Karabakh war in 1992, I often came to Baku and brought help to the former internally displaced persons. I was engaged in photography for six months, traveling across the Caspian coast. While filming the Caspian Sea, I tried to highlight the lives of the oil workers working in this basin and the people living along the coast. I wanted to share with the world community the moment when people who were displaced from their homes and did not find food in the Bayil settlement caught fish early in the morning. When I approached and talked with them, I said that one day Azerbaijan will become a powerful country. I tried to convince them that Azerbaijan will defeat the enemy and free its land from occupation," said Reza Deghati.

The photographer noted that the exhibition at Landmark Hotel Baku attracts people's attention and adds a kind of new color to the photos.

"I have decorated the walls of buildings in many countries of the world with large-sized photos. This time, I wanted to realize my intention in the oil city of Baku, not outside the building, but in the interior. I hope my wish came true," he said.

The photo project was highly appreciated by the exhibition visitors. They admired the Caspian sea coast captured by the photographer in all its beauty.

