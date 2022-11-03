Azerbaijan, Romania ink action plan on co-op in labor & social protection [PHOTO]

3 November 2022 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Romania have signed an action plan on cooperation in the labor and social protection sector for 2023-2024, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Labour and Social Security Minister Sahil Bababyev and Romanian Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius Constantin Budai.

The action plan envisages the creation and organization of a joint working group of experts to assess the future of the DOST Centers model in Romania. Moreover, it includes bilateral consultations in the labor market, active employment programs, prevention of informal employment, pension and social benefits, information exchange, etc.

Speaking at the meeting, Sahil Babayev emphasized that the relations between the two countries are based on a strategic partnership.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Romania are marking the 30-year-long anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 2022, the minister stated that the joint declaration on strategic partnership, signed in 2009 and more than 60 documents on cooperation signed during the past period, laid the foundation for the expansion of relations.

The minister briefed on the demining process of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the major construction work carried out there. Moreover, he mentioned that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania increased by 76.4 percent in January-August 2022.

Sahil Babayev also informed about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan over recent years in the social sector, a serious increase in social payments, the work done to organize modern and flexible management, transparent and operational services, as well as the concept of DOST.

Likewise, the minister noted that there is a potential for the development of bilateral relations with Romania in the social sector, expanding the contractual and legal framework between the ministries.

For his turn, Marius Constantin Budai stressed that Romania attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist; follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz