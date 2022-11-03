Baku audience takes real delight in Swan Lake ballet [PHOTO]

3 November 2022 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake ballet has been shown at the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.

Swan Lake is a romantic ballet in four acts. The story of the ballet is based on a German fairy tale and is about Prince Siegfried.

He falls in love with Odette, the Swan princess. She is a swan by day, but a young woman at night. She is under a magic spell that can only be broken by a man who will make a promise to love her for all time. Siegfried makes the promise. He is tricked though by the magician who cast the spell.

Ballet stars of the State Opera and Ballet Theater Astana-Opera, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aigerim Beketayeva (Odette and Odile) and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev (Prince Siegfried) were invited to perform the main parts in the production.

The audience highly appreciated the performance of the ballet dancers, who were completely absorbed in the images of their heroes.

Leading soloists of the Azerbaijan Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artists Samir Samadov, Anar Mikayilov, Makar Fershtandt, Jamila Karimova, Elmira Suleymanova, soloists Ayan Eyvazova, Teymur Odushev and others also shared the same stage with Kazakh ballet dancers. Altogether, they made a great impression on the audience with their amazing plasticity, the highest technique, and artistry.

The spectators were equally impressed with the high professionalism of Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, who serves as a principal conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater for many years.

The ballet gathered a large audience and was a resounding success.

