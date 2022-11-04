Azerbaijan, Spain ink MoU on Garadagh wind power plant project implementation

4 November 2022 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Spain have signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project, Azernews reports.

The document was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC, and Spanish Elecnor Company, which specializes in the alternative and renewable energy sector.

"Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC (@AIC_OJSC), Caspian HDG LLC and Spain’s Elecnor Company, which specializes in the field of alternative and renewable #energy, have signed a #MemorandumofUnderstanding on the implementation of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project," Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Azerbaijan, like many countries in the world, is actively moving towards green energy. Nowadays, the country is implementing different projects and taking various measures in the alternative energy sector.

In this context, last year, Azerbaijan and the UAE signed agreements on pilot projects in renewable energy. Under the agreement, the building of a 230-MW solar power plant is envisaged.

On March 15, a groundbreaking ceremony for the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant, to be constructed by the UAE Masdar company, was held in Baku’s Gulustan Palace. The plant is designed to produce 500 million kWh of electricity per year and supply it to approximately 110,000 households. It will reduce gas consumption by 110 million cubic meters and environmental emissions by 200,000 tons.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz