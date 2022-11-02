Mine blast in Jabrayil district injures driver

2 November 2022 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

An Azerbaijani civilian has been injured in a mine blast in Jabrayil District, Karabakh, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

According to the agency, an anti-personnel mine went off in an area not cleared of mines on November 2 in Jabrayil District’s Mehdili village.

Ilgar Heybat oglu, a driver of Improtex Industries Company, born in 1972, was injured as a result of the mine explosion. He had three fingers of his left hand amputated.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of quitting Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

---

