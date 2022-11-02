Queen of Jazz enraptures music lovers in Baku [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

After extended hiatus, Aziza Mustafazada, nicknamed Queen of Jazz, has dazzled jazz fans in Baku, Azernews reports.

The last time Aziza Mustafazadeh gave a solo concert in Baku was in December 2008.

Now, a renowned jazz pianist enraptured jazz enthusiasts with both old and new compositions.

Aziza Mustafzada performed at the Baku Congress Center together with incredibly talented musicians Simon Zimbardo (drums) and Ralph Jett (drums).

The large-scale event was co-organized by 33Event and İticket production.

She left the audience speechless and thrilled with jazz and mugham compositions, like Lachin, Take Five as well as music pieces composed by Aziza Mustafzada herself and her father, jazz legend, founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham, Vagif Mustfazada.

Throughout the concert program, she communicated very warmly with the audience.

The audience constantly brought flowers to the stage, and one of the young artists even presented his painting.

Many cultural and art figures expressed their gratitude to Aziz Mustafazadeh for a wonderful musical evening.

Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan, People's Artist Omar Eldarov, and Honored Artist Bahram Bagirzada personally took the stage to thank Aziza Mustafzada.

Her name, along with the name of her father, Vagif Mustafazada, is included in the World Jazz Encyclopedia, compiled back in the 90s in the United States. In Europe, she is called "Eastern diva", "Scheherazade at the piano", and "Princess of Jazz".

After a concert in 1997 at Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was named Queen of Jazz.

Since 1990, Aziza Mustafazadeh has lived in Germany. She has given concerts in many countries, representing Azerbaijan on world stages. Millions of copies of the singer's albums were sold.

As part of the concert, the jazz pianist presented her music album Generations in Baku. The music album Generations features 12 music pieces, including Mimi, Lullaby, Sieben Kreisel, Netter Junge, Despite All, Prelude, and others.

Boundless passion for music and exciting talent passed on Ramiz Khan, son of Aziza Mustafazada.

Despite such a young age, Ramiz Khan composes beautiful music pieces.

The 9-year-old musician wrote a number of songs from her mother's new album Generations.

During the concert, Ramiz Khan performed his own music pieces and some in a duet with his mother.

Queen of Jazz left a lasting impression on music lovers.

The concert was sold out, and its program received a vivid and warm response from listeners.

Jazz enthusiasts are looking forward to the musician's new concerts in Baku.

Photo and Video Credits: Vugar Imanov

---

