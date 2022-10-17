Azerbaijani mine agency defuses 415 mines, munitions on Oct 10-15

17 October 2022 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) defused 415 mines and unexploded ordnances in the liberated territories on October 10-15, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

During the demining operations, the agency discovered 33 anti-personnel, 111 anti-tank mines, and 271 unexploded ordnances in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts, the report added.

A 435-ha-area was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances during the reporting period.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.

