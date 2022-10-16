Azerbaijan, Iran discuss current situation in region

16 October 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Iran have discussed the current situation in the region, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In continuation of the meeting of the leaders of the two states, held in Astana, the ministers exchanged views on a number of issues, including current topics on the bilateral agenda.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of international organizations, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 12, 1992. In total, around 190 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Iran. The trade turnover between the two countries in 2021 totaled $440.8 million.

After liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation in the 44-day war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control over a 132-km section of the Azerbaijani-Iran border. After regaining control over the state border, new prospects have become available for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

--0

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz