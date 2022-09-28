President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view progress of works in a number of newly built facilities in Shusha [PHOTO]

28 September 2022 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction at a new residential complex built in Shusha, in the Shusha hotel and conference center, as well as the conditions created at the building of the Special representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, restoration work at the Mehmandarovs' Estate Complex, the reconstructed hotel, and the progress of construction work in the building of secondary school No. 1 in the city of Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were also informed of the major overhaul to be carried out in the administrative building of the apartment utility and maintenance service of the Shusha City State Reserve Department.

