Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: September 12-18

19 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

This project is designed for a weekly round-up of Azernews' coverage of major events.

HIGHLIGHTS

Massive escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border draws global attention

Azerbaijani leader in SCO Summit to discuss Armenia’s fresh provocations with leaders

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense chiefs discuss fresh clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

EU Council President expresses concern over fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

Azerbaijan marks 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation

Azerbaijan's retaliatory measures aimed at legitimate military targets - Foreign Ministry

Ombudswoman calls int'l community to strictly react to Armenian provocations

New US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations arrives in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan, EBRD sign various cooperation documents

Greek Energy Minister to visit Baku

Centuries-old literary tradition revives in Shusha

Thousands of candles illuminate downtown Baku to cherish friendly ties with Japan

ANIMAFILM festival presents some of best animation films

Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation condemns Armenia's fresh provocation

National wrestler becomes two-time world champion

POLITICS

Azerbaijani leader in SCO Summit to discuss Armenia’s fresh provocations with leaders

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is visiting Uzbekistan’s Samarkand to partake in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Prior to the summit, where the leaders of the SCO member nations are slated to attend amid the protracted and disastrous Russian war in Ukraine, the latest deadly clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, to name a few, President Ilham Aliyev’s presence is crucial in terms of updating the nation’s allies and opponents about the unfolding developments in the South Caucasus.

Massive escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border draws global attention

The old is dead, the new has not been born yet. The war is over, but peace has not been established. The interregnum has its own morbidity. Recurrent flare-ups and deadly confrontations seeing Baku and Yerevan at loggerheads are only integral to an arduous birthing process from the ceasefire to a comprehensive deal, which the former is set on, whereas the latter prefers to view as elusive and contrary to its interim interests.

Baku condemns Yerevan for fresh provocations, deadly clashes on state border

Baku has condemned Yerevan for the provocations and deadly clashes that erupted on September 12 on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border.

Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense chiefs discuss fresh clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed the clashes that erupted on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on September 12-13. In a telephone conversation on September 13, Hasanov informed his colleague about the clashes that occurred as a result of Armenia’s large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions. He stressed that the opposing side was resolutely suppressed.

EU Council President expresses concern over fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes

President of European Council Charles Michel has expressed concern about the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes.

New US senior advisor for Caucasus negotiations arrives in Azerbaijan

Philip Reeker, Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations of the US State Department, has arrived in Azerbaijan. During the visit, which will last until September 14, Reeker will discuss US support for diplomatic efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia toward lasting peace, the embassy said.

Azerbaijan's retaliatory measures aimed at legitimate military targets - Foreign Ministry

Azerbaijan's retaliatory measures were limited in scope and aimed at legitimate military targets rather than civilians. The statement was delivered during a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, which was held at the Foreign Ministry and attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and presidential advisor Hikmat Hajiyev.

Baku urges Yerevan to halt destructive activities, adhere to humanitarian truce

Baku has called on Yerevan to halt its destructive activities and adhere to the humanitarian truce.

Baku, Washington mull fresh Armenian border provocation, military co-op

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and US Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl have discussed the latest flare-up on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as bilateral military cooperation.

Ombudswoman calls int'l community to strictly react to Armenian provocations

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has called on the international community to immediately and strictly react to Armenia's provocations on the universally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.

Foreign states, int'l organizations urge Azerbaijan, Armenia to de-escalate tensions, peaceful solution

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over recent tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The remarks were made in a statement released by the ministry.

Top Turkish officials back Azerbaijan over cross-border clashes with Armenia

Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop expressed his support for the state and people of fraternal Azerbaijan in connection with the provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan.

US urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediate cessation of hostilities

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried has said that America expects an immediate cessation of the hostilities and compliance with the ceasefire. Donfried made the remarks during a phone conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on September 14.

Azerbaijan marks 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation

As Azerbaijan marks the 104th anniversary of Baku's liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, the Turkish embassy honors the memory of the soldiers of the Caucasus Islamic Army.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan, EBRD sign various cooperation documents

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have signed various cooperation documents. A document was signed between the EBRD and the Azerbaijani Caspian Shipping Company. According to the document, the bank will allocate large-scale loans without the state guarantee to the financing of the projects aimed at modernizing the fleet of the Caspian Shipping Company. Moreover, grant, loan, and project agreements were signed on the “street lighting” project implemented within the “Ganja-Green City Program”. The agreements provide for the improvement of infrastructure and the introduction of green technologies in Ganja city.

Alisa smart home devices launched in Azerbaijan

Yandex smart speakers and smart home devices with the voice assistant Alisa are now available in Azerbaijan. Yandex has officially launched sales of its line of speakers and smart home devices with Alisa in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s Alat FEZ, Israel’s BioPharmax ink cooperation accord

Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone Authority and Israel’s BioPharmax company have signed the first cooperation contract. The document was signed by Alat FEZ Authority Board Chairman Valeh Alasgarov and BioPharmax CEO Sarel Chen-Tov.

Greek Energy Minister to visit Baku

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas will visit Baku in the coming days as part of strengthening contacts and ensuring the country's energy security. During the visit, the Greek minister will hold meetings with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov. They already met in July in Alexandroupolis during the opening of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), the guest will also have a meeting at SOCAR.

Azerbaijan, Singapore ink MoU on cooperation

Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Economy Ministry, State Oil Company (SOCAR), and Singapore's Indorama Investments Limited company have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The document was signed by Economic Zones Development Agency's Board Chairman Elshad Nuriyev, SOCAR's Vice President Kanan Najafov, and Indorama Investments Limited company's Board Member Prakash Kejriwal.

Azerbaijan, Israel ink memorandum on trade, industry cooperation

Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce, and the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed during a meeting of the supervisory board of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce held in Shusha on September 14.

CULTURE

Centuries-old literary tradition revives in Shusha

Centuries-old Majlis-Uns literary circle is currently enjoying a remarkable revival in Azerbaijan's cultural center. Majlis-Uns is a literary circle that operated in the second half of the 19th century in the city of Shusha under the leadership of the poetess, daughter of the last Karabakh khan Khurshidbanu Natavan.

Azerbaijan represented at Forum Des Associations in Paris

Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan (ADFA) has represented Azerbaijan at Forum Des Associations in Paris.

Thousands of candles illuminate downtown Baku to cherish friendly ties with Japan

Thousands of candles have illuminated the Nizami garden in Baku to mark the long-standing friendship between Azerbaijan and Japan. Traditionally celebrated in Japan's Nara Prefecture since 1999, the festival honors ancestral spirits. Azerbaijan's capital city became the second largest after the festival in Australia. Three specialists from Nara Prefecture were invited to the festival within the framework of the Japan-Azerbaijan friendship year.

Japanese singer captivates listeners with her charming voice

A spectacular jazz concert has been held at the International Mugham Center to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Japanese diplomatic relations. Renowned Japanese singer Kyoko Yamamoto captivated the listeners with her charming voice. Together with the Mugham Center soloists, she immersed the audience into the wonderful world of music.

ANIMAFILM festival presents some of best animation films

The 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival has been held in Baku. The festival screens some of the best animation films from different parts of the world.

Culture Ministry postpones Day of National Music

The Culture Ministry has postponed all events devoted to the Day of National Music.

Heydar Aliyev Center postpones cultural events

The Heydar Aliyev Center has postponed all mass cultural events amid the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen.

Turkish celebrities pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

Turkish cultural figures Demet Akalin, Ozcan Deniz, Oguzhan Ugur, Shahan Gokbahar, Mert Ocal, and others have paid tribute to Azerbaijani servicemen, who lost their lives as a result of the Armenian provocation.

Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation condemns Armenia's fresh provocation

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has released a statement on Armenia's fresh provocation.

SPORTS

National wrestler becomes two-time world champion

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) has become a two-time world champion. The wrestler defeated Nugzari Tsurtsumia (Georgia) at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade with a score of 8:0.

WORLD

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – the Apotheosis of Glorious Englishness

She was a constant presence in a changing world and the acme of supreme adaptability, allowing her to steer a course through turbulent times. In an epoch of emotional incontinence and instant gratification, Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stood stoically as a reminder of higher virtues, encapsulating a sense of duty, forbearance and self-sacrifice.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz