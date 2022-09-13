Azerbaijan represented at Forum Des Associations in Paris [PHOTO]

13 September 2022 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Association Dialogue France-Azerbaïdjan (ADFA) has represented Azerbaijan at Forum Des Associations in Paris, Azernews reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Corners reflecting the activities of associations were set up in front of the 15th arrondissement mayor's office.

Books, national items, clothes, carpets, and samples of the national cuisine reflecting the country's culture and history were displayed in the Azerbaijan corner.

The books presented at the event were published in French by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Azerbaijan corner was visited by many guests including the Mayor of the 15th arrondissement, Philippe Goujon.

The visitors were given detailed information about ADFA activities as well as Azerbaijan's history, culture, and traditions.

Azerbaijani diaspora representatives living in Paris also participated in the process of informing the guests.

