Baku urges Yerevan to halt destructive activities, adhere to humanitarian truce [PHOTO]

14 September 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has called on Yerevan to halt its destructive activities and adhere to the humanitarian truce, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

“We call on Armenia to refrain from its destructive activities and observe the humanitarian ceasefire. Peace in the region is only possible on the basis of strict adherence to international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

The military provocations launched by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan are underway from September 12, despite international pleas and the parties' ceasefire agreement, the ministry underlined.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry reports of the Azerbaijani Army's retaliatory measures against legitimate military targets, it added.

Committed to international humanitarian law and humanism, Azerbaijani has declared its willingness to hand over bodies of Armenian soldiers, who committed sabotage against the country's territorial integrity, and has duly informed the International Committee of the Red Cross of its intention.

Armenia's refusal to stop provocative acts and artillery strikes on Azerbaijani troops reveals its intent to aggravate the situation in the region, the ministry stressed.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the Indian Foreign Ministry's statement over recent regional tension, Azernews reports.

"The statement of the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the current tension in the South Caucasus doesn't make clear who is exactly called the aggressor. We can comment on the matter if it becomes clear who is specifically called the aggressor in the statement," Abdullayeva said.

India has seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and calls upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities, Indian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to media queries.

"We have seen reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including targeting of civilian settlements and infrastructure on 12/13 September 2022. We call upon the aggressor side to immediately cease hostilities. We believe that bilateral disputes should be settled through diplomacy and dialogue. There can be no military solution to any conflict. We encourage both sides to pursue talks to arrive at a lasting and peaceful solution,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz