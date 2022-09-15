Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation condemns Armenia's fresh provocation

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has released a statement on Armenia's fresh provocation, Azernews reports, citing the foundation.

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani- Armenian state border on the night leading to September 13, 2022, and considers the Armenian aggression against Azerbaijan as a gross violation of the fundamental norms and principles of international law as well as provisions of the trilateral statements, signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

The foundation expresses deep condolences to Azerbaijan and the families of martyrs, who lost their lives in Armenia's military provocations.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 50 military losses, military infrastructure was damaged as well.

