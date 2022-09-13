Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense chiefs discuss fresh clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

13 September 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed the clashes that erupted on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on September 12-13, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on September 13, Hasanov informed his colleague about the clashes that occurred as a result of Armenia’s large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions. He stressed that the opposing side was resolutely suppressed.

Akar, for his part, offered his condolences to the servicemen, who become Shahids (Martyrs) as a result of a provocation by the Armenian military forces, and wished the injured speedy recovery.

He emphasized that Turkiye, as it has always done, stands by Azerbaijan.

During the phone call, the ministers of the two nations exchanged lengthy opinions on the incident that had happened.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, there were losses among the military personnel, and the military infrastructure was damaged, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

