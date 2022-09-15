Culture Ministry postpones Day of National Music

15 September 2022 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has postponed all events devoted to the Day of National Music, Azernews reports.

Only scientific and theoretical conferences, master classes, and academic music events will remain in the program of the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival scheduled for September 18-26.

Solemn events dedicated to the opening of the 150th anniversary of the theater season are also postponed.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night leading to September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 50 military losses, military infrastructure was damaged as well.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz