National wrestler becomes two-time world champion [PHOTO]

12 September 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) has become a two-time world champion, Azernews reports.

The wrestler defeated Nugzari Tsurtsumia (Georgia) at the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade with a score of 8:0.

Meanwhile, Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) left no chances to his opponents from Latvia and Cuba. However, Mammadov lost to Serbian wrestler Sebastian Nadan in the semi-finals.

Another national wrestler, Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), was stronger than Chinese and Japanese wrestlers but lost to his Serbian rival.

Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) won Japanese Yuya Okajima (7:1) in the quarterfinals. However, the European champion lost to Uzbekistan's Jalgasbay Berdimuratov in the next round - 0:11.

Arif Niftullayev (97 kg) won 3:2 against the latest bronze medalist of the European Championship Daniel Gastl (Austria).

He also defeated Lithuanian wrestlers Vilius Laurinaitis (8:0) and Hungarian Alex Szoke (10:2) and passed to the semi-final. Niftullayev lost to Bulgarian Kiril Milov.

The national wrestler will fight for a bronze medal on September 12.

