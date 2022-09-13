Japanese singer captivates listeners with her charming voice [PHOTO/VIDEO]

13 September 2022 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular jazz concert has been held at the International Mugham Center to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Japanese diplomatic relations.

Renowned Japanese singer Kyoko Yamamoto captivated the listeners with her charming voice. Together with the Mugham Center soloists, she immersed the audience into the wonderful world of music.

Kyoko Yamamoto prepared a surprise for the Baku audience. The Japanese singer performed the Azerbaijani folk song Ay Lachin.

Her performance was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Japanese musicians had repeatedly performed on the International Mugham Center's stage.

In 2014, the music band VA-LIGA shared the stage with mugham singers. In 2018, renowned Japanese shakuhachi player Yosuke Irie gave a concert at the Mugham Center.

Shakuhachi is a traditional Japanese bamboo flute. It was originally introduced from China into Japan in the 6th century and underwent a resurgence in the early Edo period.

In May, the Mugham Center director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov, met Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada to discuss prospects of cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of joint cultural projects with the Japanese embassy in Baku.

