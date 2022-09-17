Turkish Human Rights & Equality Commissioner condoles over death of Azerbaijani servicemen

17 September 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkish Human Rights and Equality Commissioner Seref Malkoc expressed condolences over the death of Azerbaijani servicemen while preventing military provocations of Armenia, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a phone call to Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva.

The ombudsman honored the memory of the martyrs and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz