Preparation to return to Azerbaijan's Lachin following instructions of President Ilham Aliyev makes me happy - native of Lachin city

The news about the preparation on instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the speedy return of former internally displaced persons to Lachin, Zabukh, and Sus made me very happy as a Lachin resident, an employee of the Institute of History named after Abbasgulu Bakikhanov of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, a native of Lachin city Faiq Ismayilov told Trend.

According to him, the statement made by President Ilham Aliyev in Basgal village of Ismayilli district once again indicated that Azerbaijan will never give up an inch of its native land to anyone.

Ismayilov noted that Lachin is a strategic territory of Azerbaijan from the historical, cultural and military points of view.

He stressed that not a single Armenian had a permanent registration in the Lachin district.

"Besides there isn't a single monument related to Armenians here. Another proof of Armenian vandalism is the arson of houses during resettlement from the villages of Zabukh and Sus in the Lachin district. The Armenians have yet again shown that international law has no meaning for them," Ismayilov said.

